AR Rahman on working with Majid Majidi: We both have got Fatwas, so we are an elite society

Majid Majidi’s film, Beyond the Clouds opened the Indian Panorama Section at the 48th International Film Festival of India in Goa today. This is the second time Majid Majidi and AR Rahman have collaborated for a film. Before Beyond the Clouds, Rahman has composed music for Majidi’s 2015 film, Muhammad: The Messenger of God.

When Majidi was talking about his film on the stage before its screening, he appreciated Rahman’s work and stated how his work is on a spiritual level and it is a great honour working with him.

He said, “I want to say that AR Rahman is a very famous guy, but his work is spiritual, he is a remarkable artiste. This is my second collaboration with Rahman, I first worked with him on ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God’. And I believe, like other works of Rahman, this will also be great.”

In 2015, when Muhammad: Messenger of God was ready to release, there was a Muslim group called Raza Academy that had objected the film’s release, and issued a Fatwa against all those involved in the project, including renowned Iranian director Majid Majidi and music composer AR Rahman.

Today, when Rahman spoke about working with Majidi yet again, he made a sarcastic remark on how he felt ‘very unusual and extraordinary’ working with Majidi on Beyond the Clouds.

He said, “It is great to be here. It feels very unusual and extraordinary to be standing here, working with an Iranian filmmaker who is internationally known. He is a great human being and a very courageous person. We both have got ‘Fatwas’, we are a very elite society here. I want to wish Ishaan (Khatter), Malvika (Mohanan), and the whole crew good luck, and it was a great honour working with Vishal ji (Bhardwaj).”

