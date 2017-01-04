AR Rahman song is diamond, cannot be replaced with platinum, says ‘Humma Humma’ composer Tanishk Bagchi

Tanishk Bagchi, composer of The Humma Song feels, recreating 90s music and making the audience accept it is definitely a difficult task. Tanishk Bagchi, composer of The Humma Song feels, recreating 90s music and making the audience accept it is definitely a difficult task.

In 2015, music composer Tanishk Bagchi’s “Banno Tera Swagger” hit the right chords with the audience, and in no time the track was echoing at all party circuits. While he was basking in the success of his debut Bollywood number, Dharma Productions gave him a chance to add soul to the music of Kapoor & Sons with the soulful rendition “Bolna.”

Now, once again the young music composer has proved his versatility by recreating the iconic song ‘Humma Humma’ from Mani Ratnam’s Bombay on Ok Jaanu. The song has hit over 20 million views on YouTube. While the original song is composed by AR Rahman and sung by Remo Fernandez, the revamped version is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tanishk and features a rap from Badshah. Going by the comments circulating online, the song has received a mixed reaction. Ask Tanishk, and he says he was well-prepared to receive a bag full of reactions much in advance.

“When the song was offered to me I knew this was coming. Recreating 90s music and making the audience accept it is definitely a difficult task. I was aware of the comparison that would be made by the audience,” said Tanishk during an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Talking about his first thoughts on being offered the song, Tanishk said, “Honestly, I wanted to pack my bags and run back to Kolkata. But I was hopeful too since Rahman sir was confident that I and Badshah would bring a new flavour to it.”

According to reports, Remo Fernandes, who sang the original number, isn’t happy with the new song. In an interview, he tagged the song as “pale, insipid version of the original.” Tanishk spoke about AR Rahman’s reaction. “Rahman sir’s reaction was much evident when he associated his name with the song. He mentioned his name along with the launch of the song.”

On being asked whether he finds his version of the song at par with Rahman’s original, Tanishk had a prompt reply, “Rahman sir’s song is a diamond, you cannot replace it with platinum.”

The trend of tinkering with sacred melodies has taken over the original compositions. But Tanishk has a positive take on the trend. “Giving a new life to the classic hits makes them worth revisiting for the future generation. And we had no intentions of reviving the old number. We have just made it young for the youngsters. It can be looked upon as a club mix. By doing so we are making the song accessible even after ten years from now.”

Tanishk has also composed music for Dharma Productions’ next Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend.

