Apurva Asrani upset over ‘additional story’ credit to Kangana Ranaut in Simran

The new poster of Simran credits Kangana Ranaut as the ‘additional story and dialogue writer’ and it has not gone down well with Apurva Asrani, the writer of the film. Asrani’s features as the “story, screenplay and dialogue writer” in the poster but his credit appears after Kangana. While the writer does not mind Kangana being named as the ‘additional dialogue writer’, he is not happy that she is also sharing the credits as co-writer. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta who has previously worked with Apurva in critically acclaimed films like Shahid, City Lights and Aligarh.

Poster of Simran:



On his Facebook account, Apurva, who was reportedly sacked as the editor of the film, shared the poster, saying he has worked as the “Story, Screenplay and Dialogue writer” in the film.

Director Goldie Behl tweeted to Apurva, writing, “Nice feel @Apurvasrani have heard of additional dialogues but can’t understand ‘additional story’ a story is a story how can you have additional.”

To which, Apurva replied, “Thanks @GOLDIEBEHL. I think @mehtahansal is the best person to answer that question.”

He then, in a series of tweets, disclosed that, “All I could do was fight for my credit to remain in the film; and I did that! If that had been tampered with I would go to the association (Film Writers’ Association).” In another tweet, he said, “And yes, I am guilty of signing a contract that only protects the producer, because in this case I believed the producer to be my friend.” Simran will hit the theatres on September 15

