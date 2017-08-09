Apurva Asrani on Kangana Ranaut: I will not participate in the changing narratives of the Simran credit controversy

Apurva Asrani hopes people stop provoking either him or Kangana Ranaut and Hansal Mehta to fight. Apurva Asrani hopes people stop provoking either him or Kangana Ranaut and Hansal Mehta to fight.

Simran’s trailer was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday, and it looks totally worth all the hype that surrounded it. At the trailer launch when Kangana Ranaut was asked to comment on the Apurva Asrani controversy, the actor had said that she believes it’s time to clear the air around the whole controversy. Kangana added that Apoorva Asrani was given all the dues and she felt that him writing a note when her film Rangoon flopped was in bad taste and extremely deliberate.

When we got in touch with National Award-winning filmmaker, film editor and screenwriter Apurva Asrani, he said, “I will not participate in the negativity nor in the changing narratives of the Simran credit controversy. I spoke out then because news reports claimed Kangana called herself the writer of the film and the first poster awarded her a writing credit over mine. But now the error of the previous poster has been corrected and fair credits have been awarded.”

Apurva further added that he hopes people stop provoking either him or Kangana and Hansal Mehta to fight. He said, “I hope that people will refrain from provoking either party to fight, and instead take joy in the fact that the trailer of our labour of love is being well received. We hope people see the joy in our film that releases in 5 weeks.”

Yesterday, when we got in touch with Asrani for a reaction on Kangana’s comments about him, he had said, “Kangana is a very busy star and seems to have her timelines confused. But it is time to put negativity behind us and bring our baby into this world with care.”

Apurva Asrani accepted that Kangana had embellished the dialogue with her inputs for Simran. He had said, “Yes, she has contributed to dialogues, and yes, the producers have done the right thing by correcting the credits on the new poster. I now have top billing as story, screenplay and dialogue writer. I am happy I have got my dues and I want to just move on.”

Simran is a slice of life film where Kangana’s character Praful Patel is a kleptomaniac and gambler, but a fighter for everything she deserves. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shailesh R Singh, Krishan Kumar and Amit Agarwal and directed by National Award Winner film director Hansal Mehta, Simran releases on September 15.

