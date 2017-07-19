Apurva Asrani on Kangana Ranaut and nepotism debate: It is a problem with the system and we all guilty of it

Apurva Asrani talks about nepotism, Kangana Ranaut and Hansal Mehta. Apurva Asrani talks about nepotism, Kangana Ranaut and Hansal Mehta.

The nepotism debate is back and has blown up yet again. Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan made the “nepotism rocks” joke at IIFA 2017, and they were instantly trolled and faced extreme reactions on the internet. However, the trio apologized for the joke they made in bad taste.

One of the first few reactions which caught the public eye was National Award winning editor and scriptwriter Apurva Asrani’s Facebook post. His post stated, “While she struggles to shrug off multiple accusations of stealing scripts/hijacking films, they earn her sympathy with that stupid, nepotistic gag.”

Today in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Apurva explained his stand on the whole nepotism debate and his Facebook update after KJo trio’s “nepotism rocks” comment at IIFA.

Asrani said, “I think the IFFA gag was in bad taste and people are right in condemning it. But the nepotism debate must move beyond making villains of the privileged. It is a problem with the system, across all sectors, and we need to realise that we are all guilty of it. When we hire our trusted family members and friends, use our clout to refer a friend, we are all nepotistic.”

He also added how actors from outside the industry have made a mark and have become greater stars in Bollywood. He said, “Yet, the best way to fight nepotism is to work hard and rise beyond it. Like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Priyanka Chopra have done. They are our biggest stars.”

When we discuss Apurva Asrani and Kangana Ranaut on the same platform, we cannot talk about the time he had accused the actor of snatching his credit. In a detailed Facebook post, Asrani had alleged that Kangana had taken away from his hard-work.

We asked Asrani if there is any development in the Simran case where he accused Kangana of not giving him credit for writing the script. Did he take any legal action against Kangana and filmmaker Hansal Mehta? Also, we wanted to know his reaction to a statement Kangana had made in an interview with Huffington Post where she had said that she “couldn’t sense a spark” in his script.

On this Apurva told us, “The producers publicly apologised for misprinting the credits in the first poster and promised to rectify it in the next print. I am satisfied, and expect nothing more of them.”

However, when it came to Kangana’s remarks on his work, Apurva tells us, “Her comments against me were hurtful and disrespectful of writers in general. If she had issues with my work, why did she wait till the film was complete to claim credit? Why did she not have us register her name on the script at the writers association? I have enough correspondence between me and the makers to prove that she is lying, but I still have a lot of love for Hansal Mehta, so I won’t reveal those texts.”

Apurva also expressed his angst on how Kangana allegedly took away Ketan Mehta’s dream project, Rani Laxmibai. He said, “My heart goes out to people like Hansal and Ketan Mehta. Ketan worked 10 years on Rani Laxmibai and cast Kangana. But while he was in hospital, she threw him out and took over the film. Such people should not take a moral high ground.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd