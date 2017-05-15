Aparshakti Khurrana takes his own decisions, says brother Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana says he feels happy that his younger brother Aparshakti Khurrana takes his won decision. Ayushmann Khurrana says he feels happy that his younger brother Aparshakti Khurrana takes his won decision.

Aparshakti Khurrana made a successful Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal last year and is the actor-brother of Ayushmann. Elder brother Ayushmann says he is glad that the newcomer got the movie on his own merit. Aparshakti played the nephew of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (Aamir) in the biographical sports drama. His role of Omkara was the narrator of the film and provided comic relief to the plot.

His second film was this year’s Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania where he had a small role. When asked if he gives career advice to Aparshakti, Ayushmann told PTI, “I think he takes his own decisions. I am glad he got the films on his own merit. In ‘Dangal’, he performed very well. He was the comic relief in the film. People loved his character as he was quite adorable.”

Ayushmann says after making such a promising debut in Bollywood, his brother will be cautious about the kind of films he chooses to do. “As far as films are concerned, I think he is waiting for the right characters. ‘Dangal’ was a very special project and his other films will also be special,” he says.

Ayushmann Khurrana and his younger brother Aparshakti might give a whole new spin to the word ‘bromance’. They are generally goofy. But let’s face it. The brothers are polar opposites in the same industry.

