Aparshakti Khurana, Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar and Jim to join Ranbir Kapoor’s football club

All Stars Football Club is a formation of India’s first celebrity Football Club of like minded icons from the fields of Films, Television, Fashion and Sports. All Stars Football Club is a formation of India’s first celebrity Football Club of like minded icons from the fields of Films, Television, Fashion and Sports.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, younger brother of Ayushmann Khurrana who made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal and actor Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar who started his acting career at the young age of 10, with the movie “Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! and Neerja fame actor Jim Sarbh have followed in Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchans footsteps and joined the All Stars Football Club (ASFC) here.

All Stars Football Club is a formation of India’s first celebrity Football Club of like minded icons from the fields of Films, Television, Fashion and Sports. ASFC will be run and managed by GS Worldwide Entertainment. The main objective is to promote the game of football and to help raise much needed funds for a variety of chosen charities. ASFC is a property of PLAYING FOR HUMANITY, a charitable trust.

Aparshakti, who is often spotted at cricket events, is happy being part of a football club and practices the sport here every Sunday. “Though football is not my first sport, once a sportsperson always a sportsperson. I certainly have the stamina to run around the big field so, I am enjoying these Sunday practice matches with the team. We genuinely have a good team with a perfect mix of young and older lot,” Aparshakti said in a statement.

Aparshakti, Ishaan and Jim have been made part of the club to attract youths to the sport in India. The matches will be organised to donate the revenue for social causes and to support underprivileged soccer players. Aparshakti will next be seen in a web series along with actress Shamita Shetty.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News Playing terrorist in ‘Neerja’ was challenging: Jim Sarbh