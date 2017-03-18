Lipstick Under My Burkha row: Aparna Sen calls it shameful, daughter Konkona Sen Sharma says she is fed up with CBFC

Konkona Sensharma is upset with the decision of the CBFC to deny a certificate to her film Lipstick Under My Burkha. Konkona Sensharma is upset with the decision of the CBFC to deny a certificate to her film Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Actress Konkona Sensharma is upset with the decision of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny a certificate to her film Lipstick Under My Burkha. She feels the CBFC should just give a certificate, and not ban films at all.

“I am really fed up of the fact that these kind of films are banned and so many other kind of films are not. No films should be banned at all,” Konkona said.

The film, also starring Ratna Pathak Shah, chronicles the secret lives of four women of different ages in a small town in India as they search for different kinds of freedom.

Lipstick Under My Burkha has been deemed too “lady oriented” in content and according to the censor board, it is laced with sexual scenes and abusive words.

Konkona added: “I think the CBFC should just give a certificate. It’s important that we watch all kinds of films and it’s important that we watch films where women talk about themselves.”

The actress talked about the film on show March on Women, which will air on CNN-News18 on Saturday.

Konkona’s mother, an acclaimed filmmaker Aparna Sen says it is shameful that Lipstick Under My Burkha is not getting a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India.

“It’s shameful. I hope the tribunal (Film Certification Appellate Tribunal) has enough sense to say ‘yes we will give it a certificate’. It is a breach of our democratic right to our freedom of expression,” Aparna told IANS on the sidelines of the trailer launch of her next directorial venture “Sonata”.

Revolving around four women — a burqa-clad college girl, a young beautician, a mother of three and a 55-year-old widow who rediscovers her sexuality. According to the censor board the film is laced with sexual scenes and abusive words.

