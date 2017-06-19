Apara Mehta says small screen has to be gender-balanced

Actor Apara Mehta, who famously played Savita Mansukh Virani in the iconic Hindi television show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, says there should be a balance between men and women in small screen entertainers.
Asked if she feels the small screen is too women dominated, Apara told IANS: “Yes, it has to be balanced… That is for a fact because it cannot be women-centric only.
“But for us actors, most of us are not going to work in films at this point… Whatever films I did were for different reasons. One was ‘Devdas’. When Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself calls you, you don’t ask any questions. The last I did was with Farah Khan in ‘Tees Maar Khan’… So unless there is meat in a role…”
Apara Mehta played the mother-in-law to Smriti Irani’s Tulsi Virani in the daily soap which aired on Star Plus. She has been a part of the small screen industry for over two decades, and says there’s a lot for women to do in TV shows.
“We are getting so much of meat and content… So why should I give up that content? Whether it has to be women-centric or not… that is something that needs to be a little balanced somewhere down the line,” she added.
Apara is currently a part of “Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot”, which airs on &TV. Recently, she has starred in Zee TV’s supernatural drama Brahmarakshas – Jaag Utha Shaitaan and Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, a SAB TV sitcom, both of which were broadcast in 2016.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 19, 2017 at 6:20 pmWelcome to Apollo Hospital, Specialist hospital that buy kidney. Do you wish to sell your kidney in exchange of money for sum $200,000 USD? If yes.Then contact Doctor Mark Kim today to get a reliable and good transaction for good money.please contact via......apollohospital04 mobile: 918438904691Reply