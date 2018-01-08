Photos: Anushka Sharma is back to work, gets a floral welcome on the sets of Zero

Anushka Sharma has returned from her holiday with Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma has returned from her holiday with Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma is back on the sets of Aanand L Rai’s Zero. And seeing her Instagram updates, we know the actor was received in the most beautiful manner. Anushka’s wedding with Virat Kohli kept her in news even when she was on a break from work. Now, after a dreamy nuptial and a dreamier holiday in Cape Town, South Africa, the actor has returned to complete her two projects – Zero and Pari. The 29-year-old got a warm welcome on the sets of Zero, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka shared a photo from her dressing room where she can be seen in her vibrant best. With a paper in one hand (most probably a copy of the script) and a coffee mug in the other, the newly wedded actor’s happiness knows no bounds.

Anushka was presented with flowers and her room was decorated with pictures of herself and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. She shared the photo from her vanity van with the caption, “They say – Back to one! In this case ill say – Back to Zero 🤗!! Happy to be back on the film and back to work with my lovely co actrors and crew !! Thank you for the beautifully decorated floral van 😁💕”

She also posted a picture in her Insta story with the caption, “Great to be back on set. Thank you for this floral welcome guys. Lots of love @redchilliesent @iamsrk @cypplofficial.”

Check out the photos shared by Anushka Sharma from the sets of Zero.

Zero is one of the most awaited film this year and will be releasing on December 21. Its teaser was recently released by Aanand L Rai and SRK who wanted to gift their fans a surprise on new year.

