Anushka Sharma was at Oscars 2017. See her pic at Academy Awards

Did you know that the Oscars 2017 goof-up could have been averted? And the saviour would have been none other than Anushka Sharma. In fact, the Bollywood star who was at the 89th Academy Awards did everything in her power to stop it from happening but presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway refused to listen to her. Neither would Jimmy Kimmel and other Hollywood worthies present on the Oscar stage.

In fact, Anushka was right at the stage to tell Beatty that the card he was holding to announce the Best Picture Academy Award was wrong. You don’t you believe us? Well, here is the proof that the disaster could have been averted provided these people could understand Hindi.

Anushka, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Phillauri, wrote on Twitter, “Yeh log mujhe sun nahin paye, main toh kab se Hindi mein keh rahi thi ki naam galat likha hai.” This is a part of the social campaign called #ShashiWasHere in which the actor is quite smartly placing herself in the happening events around the world, and Oscars is one of those. In the film, Anushka plays a ghost called Shashi who is apparently everywhere.

Well, all this while we were talking about the presence of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at Oscars, little did we know that even our Shashi from Phillauri was witness to this monumental blunder in the Oscars history.

Yeh log mujhe sun nahin paye, main toh kab se Hindi mein keh rahi thi ki naam galat likha hai #ShashiWasThere 👻 pic.twitter.com/KwZ3PffHtN — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 2, 2017

To all of those who have missed the climax of the prestigious awards, because of PwC accountant Brian Cullinan’s mistake, presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly proclaimed La La Land as the best-picture winner instead of Moonlight. Cullinan gave the wrong envelope to Dunaway and Beatty was a duplicate of the previously announced win for Emma Stone for best actress and not the best picture. Cullinan has now been taken off Oscar duty.

