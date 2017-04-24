Anushka Sharma warns Virat Kohli to not shave off his beard in the most adorable manner, see pic

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli leave cryptic messages on social media for each other, every now and then. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli leave cryptic messages on social media for each other, every now and then.

If you thought Anushka Sharma is still not ready to accept her love for Virat Kohli, think again. The adorable couple are slowly doing things in open, and their fans are loving every bit of affection they are displaying publicly. Just few days back, Anushka visited an injured Virat in Bangalore. While the pics and videos from their rendezvous went viral, the two could not care less. Soon after, Virat changed his Instagram profile pic to one with Anushka. Now, there is more. The two lovebirds have exchanged some words on an Instagram post, and their fans are in awe yet again.

We know Virat is head over heels with his lady love. He shared special posts for Anushka on both Valentine’s Day and Women’s Day. He even stood up for the actor when it was reported that Virat has co-produced her film, Phillauri. Now, in his recent Instagram post, Virat has shared a picture with a caption, “Sorry boys @hardikpandya_official @royalnavghan @rohitsharma45 but I am not ready to break the beard yet. Great job on the makeovers though. Kudos.” The boys were happily talking about beards, Anushka jumped into the conversation and left a cute comment, which stole the entire chat. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor wrote, “You cannot,” pointing that Virat needs to maintain his famous beard and not even think about going for a makeover.

Anushka and Virat keep stealing free time from their busy schedules to spend time with each other. The two go on late night dinner dates, weekend getaways and even visit each other’s families, away from the glare of the paparazzi. While the entire industry rang in the New Year amid loud parties and a lot of fiesta, Anushka flew with her rumoured boyfriend to the mountains of Uttarakhand to kick off 2017 quietly. Here is one couple which doesn’t prefer to shout about their romance from the rooftop. They would rather whisper it into each other’s ears. Truly old school romance!

