Anushka Sharma visits an injured Virat Kohli in Bangalore during IPL 10, pic goes viral

Few celebrity couples in the country can create a paparazzi frenzy as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. So when they are captured together, that picture is bound to create a ripple across social media. And exactly that has happened again. With Indian Premier League matches going on, Virat Kohli is busy. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain was unable to play yesterday’s match as he is suffering from a shoulder injury. And guess, who flew down to be by his side? Virat’s alleged girlfriend Anushka Sharma. Anushka visited Virat in Bangalore and the two spent some quality time. Their picture went viral on social media and Virushka (a moniker given to Anushka and Virat) started trending again.

Some media reports suggest that Anushka visited Virat to cheer up her boyfriend. Virat might play the next match. Anushka, who used to watch every match Virat played, stopped making an appearance in the stadium after she was trolled on social media by fans every time Indian team lost a match. Virat defended Anushka by tweeting, “Shame on people for trolling Anushka Sharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity.”

Both Virat and Anushka have yet not accepted their relationship in public. The two made their relationship formal when Virat shared a lovely picture with Anushka on Valentine’s Day and captioned it as “Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make every day seem like one for me ❤❤. @anushkasharma.”

Virat also shared a lovely message for Anushka on Women’s Day, “Happy women’s day to every woman out there, but especially to the two strongest women in my life. My mum for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms ❤#happywomenday.” However, Anushka continues to remain silent on their alleged relationship.

