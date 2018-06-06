Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are couple goals even when they are working out

Virat Kohli shared a workout video while he was at the gym with Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli shared a workout video while he was at the gym with Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli is a fitness freak and stories about his strict diet and regular gym routine are quite well known. But now, it looks like the same bug has caught on to Anushka as well. Virat took to Instagram to share a video from the gym where he was working out with his wife.

Virat captioned the videos as, “Training together makes it even better! ♥️♥️♥️ @anushkasharma”. In the video, Virat also says, “She can do more cardio than me”, to which Anushka candidly replies, “Rubbish”.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy last year. They managed to keep the preparation of their wedding a secret and only shared the good news after they became husband and wife. The two put up simultaneous posts on their social media profiles and shared their joy with the world.

During the recent IPL season, Anushka showed her support for Virat’s RCB by cheering for the team through her social media accounts. She also attended a few matches and supported Virat. On her birthday, Virat was scheduled to play an IPL match so Anushka flew to Bengaluru to be with him.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju that is scheduled to release on June 29. Post that, she has two films lined up for release in 2018 – Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

