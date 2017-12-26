Best of 2017

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli host wedding reception in Mumbai: LIVE UPDATES

After a grand Delhi reception, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma host a starry reception in Mumbai for their industry friends. Check out all the pictures and videos here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 26, 2017 10:28 pm
virat kohli anushka sharma wedding reception photos Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look lovely at their wedding reception.
Related News

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s fairytale wedding celebrations are far from over. After a hush-hush wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy and a reception in New Delhi, the newlyweds are hosting a grand reception for their industry friends in Mumbai tonight and the pictures from the starry affair are already breaking the internet.

The decor looks royal and this time too, Anushka and Virat look dreamy as ever. While Anushka is donning a pretty golden lehenga complete with the wedding bangles in her hand, Virat is seen in a dapper blue blazer and white pants. Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan are all reportedly expected to grace the occassion.

Bollywood celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Boman Irani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Prasoon Joshi, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sidharth Kapur have already arrived. The wedding reception is taking place in the Astor Ballroom at St Regis hotel in Lower Parel. Virat’s cricket buddies and Anushka’s Bollywood friends have started to arrive at the venue and already made it the party of the year.

Check out more pictures from the reception: 

virat kohli anushka sharma wedding reception photos

virat kohli anushka sharma wedding reception photos

virat kohli anushka sharma wedding reception photos

anushka sharma and virat kohli at mumbai reception (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Yesteryear beauties Rekha and Madhuri Dixit look ethereal at the event.

madhuri dixit at virat anushka wedding reception

rekha at virat anushka wedding reception

ar rahman virat anushka wedding reception

sara ali khan ibrahim khan virat kohli anushka sharma reception

meher vij virat anushka reception

sidharth aditya roy kapur virat anushka reception

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli looked like a match made in heaven at their Delhi reception too. While Anushka donned a red Sabyasachi saree, Virat went for a dapper sherwani redefining royalty.

 

Earlier today, the much-in-love couple was seen exiting the airport and the paparazzi went gaga over clicking their pictures.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. S
    Shibu
    Dec 26, 2017 at 9:37 pm
    Kohli ke naam pe, kyun harass kar rahe ho ? kyun barbaad kar rahe ho meri jindagi ? nahi babana kohli, dhoni, kyun jardasti kholi, dhoni ke naam pe, kutta bana rahe ho.
    (1)(0)
    Reply
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 26: Latest News