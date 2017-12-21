Inside Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception, see photos and videos

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at their wedding reception in Delhi. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at their wedding reception in Delhi.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hosted their wedding reception for friends and relatives in New Delhi on Thursday at the Hotel Taj Palace. The newlyweds arrived at the venue amidst much frenzy of fans who waited to catch a glimpse of their favourite couple at the entrance of the hotel. The two who tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy on December 11 looked head over heels in love with each other. Being a gentleman that he is, Virat helped his lady love to get on the stage as they posed for the photographers.

Apart from the Kohli and the Sharma family, the reception was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also, cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Gautam Gambhir came to wish Anushka and Virat. The evening was made even more special with the performance of noted Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan. Virat, being a fan of Punjabi music, could not stop himself from shaking a leg with the singer. Also, Anushka joined him on the dance floor and the couple seemed to have had a great time at their reception in Delhi.

Anushka and Virat earlier in the evening appeared for a photo-op at Hotel Taj Palaces Raja Baugh area. With a neatly-tied bun encircled in a mogra gajra, Anushka wore a traditional red and gold saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee with a heavy palla and jadau jewellery; chuda and sindoor in place. Virat looked dapper in a black achkan and white churidaar and heavily embroidered shawl with golden border in black mojris.

Interestingly, the decor of the alfresco stage matched with the trousseau and sherwani they wore on their D-Day in Italy. The stage glimmered with the decoration likened to a glass-studded palace in place and the burning white candles atop crystal fixtures added an old-wordly charm to the whole set-up in the fine crescent night.

See photos of PM Narendra Modi at Anushka and Virat’s wedding reception:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at wedding reception of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma in Delhi pic.twitter.com/7JGeaGSJUN — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

See more photos from Anushka and Virat’s Delhi wedding reception:

#WATCH: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma pose for photos at their wedding reception underway in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/DvmhMLGfKO — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

Virushka is expected to fly out to Mumbai to prepare for the wedding reception on December 26. The Indian cricket team will leave for their tour to South Africa on December 27 from Mumbai and Anushka will leave along with the team. She will return in January to promote her film Pari which is scheduled to release on February 9, 2018.

(With inputs from PTI)

