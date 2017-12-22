Ranbir Kapoor was waiting with ‘mehendi in his hands’ for Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s wedding

In a Twitter chat, Ranbir Kapoor gave a hilarious reply when asked about the wedding of his good friend Anushka Sharma with cricketer Virat Kohli. In a Twitter chat, Ranbir Kapoor gave a hilarious reply when asked about the wedding of his good friend Anushka Sharma with cricketer Virat Kohli.

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma gave us friendship goals in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, so much so that when Ranbir’s one-sided love for her gets a reality check in the film, his fans could also feel the pain of his character. Call it a deja vu or an inside joke between these two Bollywood heartthrobs, but when Anushka’s wedding with Virat Kohli broke, Ranbir was as pleasantly shocked as you and me. This, and much more he revealed in a Twitter chat he did.

Ranbir has kept himself away from all forms of social media. But that doesn’t stop his following on the internet. Be it the production banners or his fan pages, news around Ranbir does the rounds. So, when this actor chose to connect with his audience via one of his fan pages, it was a treat for them. And among the ocean of curious questions, one of the users asked Ranbir about his feelings on ‘Virushka’ wedding. Ranbir and Anushka have claimed to be thick friends. But, despite that, Ranbir had no idea about her wedding, and felt like his character Ayan in real life too.

“hey Ranbir, Anushka’s wedding is incomplete without you singing Channa mereya. Just saying 😛” asked one of his fans, to which Ranbir replied, “I felt sad because I had no idea about it but I felt happy because I’ve never seen her so happy and beautiful”

But, the more hilarious part of the conversation was when another fan asked him, “Your thoughts on the Virushka wedding??” Ranbir said, “I was waiting to attend with Mehendi on my hands but they didn’t call me :(”

This is in reference to ADHM and the way Ranbir’s broken heart gets its vent in the soulful song “Channa Mereya” where the actor is shown expressing his love by applying heena on his hands on the mehendi of Anushka’s Alizeh.

Ranbir also had exciting answers to several other questions. Some of them were:

Ranbir’s current (work) status

First film offered to him

His least favourite performance

DC or Marvel

Person Ranbir trolls all the time

A perfect day for him is

One thing that nobody knows about Ranbir

People he admires the most

His favourite movies of 2017

Last movie that made him cry (Ranbir had a witty reply)

Will he make a social media debut soon

And why does he stay away from social media

Ranbir has remained in news more for his personal life than films. His solo release Jagga Jasoos failed to impress, and his viral photos with Mahira Khan kept the buzz around him alive. While we eagerly wait to see the teaser of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, we are also looking forward to hearing more about his next project Brahmastra. Ranbir needs no social media. His life is already out there in open!

