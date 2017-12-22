Ranbir Kapoor was waiting with ‘mehendi in his hands’ for Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma gave us friendship goals in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, so much so that when Ranbir’s one-sided love for her gets a reality check in the film, his fans could also feel the pain of his character. Call it a deja vu or an inside joke between these two Bollywood heartthrobs, but when Anushka’s wedding with Virat Kohli broke, Ranbir was as pleasantly shocked as you and me. This, and much more he revealed in a Twitter chat he did.
Ranbir has kept himself away from all forms of social media. But that doesn’t stop his following on the internet. Be it the production banners or his fan pages, news around Ranbir does the rounds. So, when this actor chose to connect with his audience via one of his fan pages, it was a treat for them. And among the ocean of curious questions, one of the users asked Ranbir about his feelings on ‘Virushka’ wedding. Ranbir and Anushka have claimed to be thick friends. But, despite that, Ranbir had no idea about her wedding, and felt like his character Ayan in real life too.
“hey Ranbir, Anushka’s wedding is incomplete without you singing Channa mereya. Just saying 😛” asked one of his fans, to which Ranbir replied, “I felt sad because I had no idea about it but I felt happy because I’ve never seen her so happy and beautiful”
I felt sad because I had no idea about it but I felt happy because I’ve never seen her so happy and beautiful http://t.co/WxVXilNBlJ
But, the more hilarious part of the conversation was when another fan asked him, “Your thoughts on the Virushka wedding??” Ranbir said, “I was waiting to attend with Mehendi on my hands but they didn’t call me :(”
This is in reference to ADHM and the way Ranbir’s broken heart gets its vent in the soulful song “Channa Mereya” where the actor is shown expressing his love by applying heena on his hands on the mehendi of Anushka’s Alizeh.
Ranbir also had exciting answers to several other questions. Some of them were:
Ranbir’s current (work) status
Finished shooting for dutt, prep for Brahmastra and extremely happy to talk to you guys 😊 http://t.co/pwLhzFIAmf
First film offered to him
His least favourite performance
Besharam, Anjaana Anjaani and Bachna Ae Haseeno http://t.co/FMGB2tnqjs
DC or Marvel
Marvel http://t.co/wUSx2KWUWU
Game of Thrones or Breaking Bad
Breaking bad http://t.co/KX4GLiLuOW
Person Ranbir trolls all the time
Aditya Roy Kapur http://t.co/okN4HZvuVJ
And the one who trolls Ranbir
A perfect day for him is
Sleep, football, films, food, dogs, hot shower, cool breeze, music http://t.co/An6lUNk2RA
Longest time he spent in shower
Half a day http://t.co/KOgcS8dmpJ
One thing that nobody knows about Ranbir
I’ve become a pretty good DJ http://t.co/Z5WIxFAMB6
People he admires the most
Messi and Raj Kapoor http://t.co/c3rmo5vOVb
His favourite movies of 2017
Baahubali 2, Thor and The Disaster Artist http://t.co/5QbyJlbpSN
Last movie that made him cry (Ranbir had a witty reply)
Post Jagga Jasoos release http://t.co/vQ1chVGqD5
His New Year plans
Prepping for Brahmastra http://t.co/ZdwCfm0v4v
Will he make a social media debut soon
And why does he stay away from social media
There’s a better life out there http://t.co/NzUFAvSbrx
#ChatWithRanbir Way too excited talking to you guys 👨🏻💻 pic.twitter.com/EwarcX351L
This was beautiful. Thank you. Everybody. I’m going to do this more often. I promise. Have a Merry Christmas. And a happy happy new year. I love you. See U at the movies pic.twitter.com/JEOEd30eT2
Ranbir has remained in news more for his personal life than films. His solo release Jagga Jasoos failed to impress, and his viral photos with Mahira Khan kept the buzz around him alive. While we eagerly wait to see the teaser of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, we are also looking forward to hearing more about his next project Brahmastra. Ranbir needs no social media. His life is already out there in open!
