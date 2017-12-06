Amid speculations of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s marriage, here is a look back at Virushka’s love story

Are Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma finally tying the knot? Are Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma finally tying the knot?

It’s happening, or is it not? The million dollar question that every Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli fan has been asking for a long time is whether these two lovebirds are planning to make their relationship official or not. While Virat has been vocal about his love, given his Instagram profile pictures and recent interviews, Anushka is yet to declare it. But wait! Unconfirmed reports suggest that the two have ditched the wedding festivities and they are set to tie the knot this weekend.

Just last year, around the same time when the two spent their New Year in Uttarakhand, news of their engagement began doing the rounds. But Virat refuted all reports over a tweet. And it definitely is deja-vu.

Virat and Anushka have over the past few months made several public appearances hand-in-hand, sparking enough rumours around their impending wedding. They were recently seen together attending Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s wedding too. The couple even attended Indian Sports Honours.

While speculations abound about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding, here is a look back at Virushka’s love story:

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are the most talked about celebrity couple and we just cannot deny this. For a while now, we have seen the two holding hands and attending various events together. Their latest TVC had the two playing a couple at a wedding and their fans just could not stop praising the two. This totally justified the ‘much-loved’ couple status that they enjoy amongst their fans. The fan pages of the two stars keeps sharing photos every time they are seen together and this proves how much they adore the couple.

This journey of our favourite Bollywood-meets-cricket couple has not been this easy though. Since their love story began, they have been through a lot of ups and downs. But interestingly, now when the duo is together, Virat never shies away from talking about his “lady-luck” Anushka. In a recent talk show, he credited Anushka for making him more sensible and patient in life. Virat shared, “I must thank the lady luck. You have seen me, you know I had no sense before. Ever since the lady has come into my life, she’s taught me a lot of things. I’ve learnt a lot, become more sensible in the last 4 years all because of her. She’s taught me how to be more patient and taught me how to utilise the position you are into the fullest.”

Watch all that birthday boy Virat Kohli shared about his lady luck’ Anushka Sharma:

How Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli love story began:

Anushka and Virat met each other in 2013 when they worked together for a TV commercial (Yes the latest one was their second ad together). They were spotted together at various places and in no time, the rumours about these two dating each other started doing the rounds too.

Addition to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli love story:

What made the speculations alive were times when Virat came in limelight of spending time with the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor. It was the South Africa tour in January 2014, when team India arrived at the Mumbai airport and instead of going with rest of the cricket team, Virat went to Anushka’s apartment. The fact that the two started following each other on social media was also noted.

Virat Kohli at Anushka Sharma’s film sets:

Virat was also in the news as he gave a surprise visit to Anushka in Sri Lanka, while she was there busy shooting for her film, Bombay Velvet. When Anushka was shooting for Aamir Khan-starrer PK in Udaipur, Virat was again seen on the sets and this time it was to celebrate her 26th birthday.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s public appearances

They made their first public appearance in October 2014, when the two went to watch an Indian Super League game together. Post this, we saw them many times. Be it at the airport or as among the spectators in the cricket grounds.

Virat Kohli’s flying kiss

Well, we cannot miss to mention the incident when Virat, after achieving a milestone in a match against Sri Lanka in November 2014, blew a flying kiss towards Anushka, who was watching the match.

Soon, Virat even admitted to his relationship with Anushka at an event, and said, “Whatever is there is out in the open, I have nothing to hide.” Anushka also accepted their relationship and gave a similar statement at another event. The actress said, “We are not hiding anything. We are being two normal young people in a relationship.”

The rocky roads in Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli love story

Like any love story, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli too faced controversies. During the promotion of NH10 in the year 2015, Anushka lost her cool as she was being grilled on questions relating to her relationship with Virat. Some time later, Virat too went ahead and verbally abused a journalist. Virat later apologised.

Virat also appreciated Anushka and her film NH 10 on social media. He had tweeted, “Just watched #NH10 and i am blown away. What a brilliant film and specially an outstanding performace by my love @AnshkaSharma. SO PROUD :)”. In reply to this Anushka too posted, “@imVkohli Thank You. So happy.”

When Anushka Sharma got addressed as Virat Kohli’s wife

The moment when Australian commentator, Michael Slater, mistakenly addressed Anushka as Virat Kohli’s wife during the final day of the third test match between India and Australia, on December 2014, in Melbourne.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s rift

As per various reports, Anushka’s sexy photoshoot for a men’s magazine cover did not go well with Virat. It was reported then that Virat showed his displeasure towards this.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s first red carpet appearance together:

Virat and Anushka made their first official red carpet appearance together at the Vogue Beauty Awards, on July 21, 2015, in Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s breakup

It was rumoured that the two had broken up soon after they unfollowed each other on social media.

Anushka Sharma being trolled, Virat taking it up

Anushka received major backlash whenever Virat failed to perform on-field. However, they both did not comment about it in public ever. Soon, Virat Kohli was seen performing well and thus people went on posting insane memes and offending posts about Anushka Sharma. There were comments like– ‘thanking her for breaking up with Virat’.

But this did not go down well with Virat and the aggressive cricketer took to social media to show his displeasure. Take a look at his SHAME post.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli patch up

The duo was out of the limelight and was seen busy in their respective work. But love beckoned and the duo followed each other back on social media. We saw Virat receiving Anushka at the airport for his 28th birthday party.

This couple also surprised their fans with their frequent appearances together thereafter. Be it the lovebirds attending cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s Goa wedding, or Manish Malhotra’s 50th birthday bash, they entered hand-in-hand and posed for the shutterbugs.

They were also in news after they were off to Uttarakhand together, to celebrate the New Year with each other’s parents.

Also not to forget the reports claiming that Virat-Anushka were all set to take their relationship to the next level and getting engaged. This happened in January 2017 and this was when Virat had to step in and clear all the confusion.

The Indian Test captain then tweeted, “We aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to, we wouldn’t hide it. Simple… (1/2) 2/2)Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :).”

Virat’s love for Anushka via tweets:

On Valentine Day, Virat Kohli had finally let the cat out of the bag and admitted his relationship with Anushka Sharma. Also, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Indian cricketer again posted a special message for two strongest women in his life, one, of course, is his mother but the other is none other than girlfriend Anushka Sharma.

Not to miss his profile picture on Instagram is one with Anushka:

Though Anushka Sharma had never come out in open to accept her love for Virat but we cannot forget the way she gave a miss to the star studded IIFA 2017 night. Anushka was very much in New York City, where the award night took place, but gave the glam night a miss to spend some quality time with Virat. We saw many clicks of the two together. “Much needed break with my ❤,” read the caption of the click then shared by Virat.

Also, for a Diwali special chat show when Aamir Khan and ace cricketer Virat came together, ‘Secret Superstar’ actor spoke about Anushka and quizzed Virat about the thing that he loves the most about her. To this, Virat had said, “I’ll talk about the one thing that I love the most about her is that she’s super honest, she speaks her mind.”

Virat had also revealed that he has fallen in love only once. And also mentioned, “Nushkie is very honest.” In all likelihood, Nushkie is Anushka’s nickname for Virat.

There are many pictures of the two together. But, now their fans just want to see them tie the knot in real life as well.

Here’s hoping we see more of these lovebirds in the coming time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd