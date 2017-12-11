Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are married: Reports

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have finally tied the knot? Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have finally tied the knot?

After a long speculation of will they-won’t they, looks like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have finally tied the knot.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding is something everybody is waiting for with bated breath. Not to mention, the two mysteriously flying off to Italy in between the rumours of their secret marriage has got fans all excited already. Now, in what seems to be a rest to all rumours, Filmfare has released a report saying that Anushka and Virat are already married. They will be making an official announcement at 8:00 pm tonight.

The report reads, “Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have tied the knot in a private ceremony in Milan, Italy. An insider tells us that the ceremony took place earlier this morning amidst close family and friends. The couple will make the official announcement at 8 pm IST tonight.”

Can’t hold your excitement? Neither can we.

It is said that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met each other in 2013 while filming for a TV commercial. Rumours of the two dating started soon after and fans across the country were rooting for the couple. But this wasn’t the smoothest journey for the duo. Virat’s bad performances at the pitch were blamed on Anushka but Virat stood up for his lady and put up this Instagram post defending her.

There were also rumours that the two had broken up but their numerous sightings together defied these reports.

Virat has been very open when it comes to speaking about his “lady luck”. He hasn’t hesitated to acknowledge that she has been a strong presence in his life.

Anushka also acknowledged their relationship but decided to stay tight lipped after their bond was scrutinised by fans and took away from the focus on her work. During the promotions of NH10, Anushka was visibly upset when a journalist was more interested in her relationship than her film.

Anushka was with Virat when he earned the coveted position of captain and has been with him through thick and thin.

Virat also appreciates her work and has made it clear by praising her films on social media.

Just watched #NH10 and i am blown away. What a brilliant film and specially an outstanding performance by my love @AnushkaSharma. SO PROUD:) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 17, 2015

The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the Vogue Beauty Awards in 2015.

They looked picture perfect together and since then, have been been spotted at many other events too.

The two have busy schedules that require a lot of traveling but have made sure that they spend time with each other.

Virat flew to various places whenever Anushka was travelling for work and has also visited her film sets on numerous occasions.

Anushka too, spent time attending his matches, and events where Virat’s presence was mandatory.

The two looked much in love when they attended Yuvraj Singh’s wedding last year.

In December 2016, the couple visited Dehradun and it was rumoured that the two were there to get engaged. Virat cleared up the rumours by tweeting about the same which left a lot of fans disappointed.

” we aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn’t hide it. Simple… (1/2) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

(2/2)Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

Anushka and Virat attended the screening of Sachin: A Billion Dreams together as well.

Their recent TV commercial was loved by fans for their adorable chemistry.

At the wedding reception of Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Anushka and Virat were in a celebratory mood.

The wedding of this esteemed couple has taken the country in a frenzy and we wish them all the best.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd