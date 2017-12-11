I’m really happy and excited: Jacqueline Fernandez almost confirms Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s wedding

Due to lack of confirmation about Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s wedding, there has been no congratulatory message from any of her colleague on any social media site till now. Due to lack of confirmation about Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s wedding, there has been no congratulatory message from any of her colleague on any social media site till now.

In her excitement, actor Jacqueline Fernandez has, perhaps, helped solve the biggest mystery of entertainment world in the country – whether or not actor Anushka Sharma is getting married to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli this week.

Ever since the media reports of the couple tying the knot on December 12 in Italy surfaced last week, there has been speculation one after the other about Anushka’s bridal wear, the guest-list, the supposed Mumbai reception on December 22 among other things. But interestingly, there has been no official confirmation from the couple’s end. It’s just the pictures of Anushka and her family at the Mumbai international airport, leaving for Italy, that suggested that indeed she was getting married.

Due to lack of confirmation, there has been no congratulatory message from any of her colleague on any social media site too. And similarly at the red carpet of Lux Golden Rose Awards on Sunday evening, these Bollywood stars showed reluctance to give any wish for the couple as most of them even asked mediapersons, “If it’s really happening.”

But it was Jacqueline, who gave away the news without quite realising it herself. When asked how she would like to congratulate Anushka and Virat, Jacqueline couldn’t contain her excitement and after a small ‘happy’ dance, she replied, “I am so so excited. I think it is an amazing news. I am really happy for Anushka and Virat. I can’t wait for it.”

When a journalist asked her if she indeed has in a way confirmed the wedding rumours, the actor realised she said more than what she should have. Thereon, she did not answer any question asked by the mediapersons about the wedding and left for the awards ceremony.

In a contrast, actor Katrina Kaif, who is considered among Anushka’s friends in Bollywood, blushed and avoided answering the question. When quizzed about it, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor said, “So, we have come to that part of the night. This part of the night, this is what I do,” before twirling in her long flowy dress and leaving for the function.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also refused to speak about it, while Madhuri said that if and when Anushka and Virat personally inform her about their wedding, she will congratulate them.

When asked to give her wishes for the couple, actor Bhumi Pednekar smiled and said, “Well, I am a little confused, what’s happening? Are they? (laughs),” before adding, “Well if it is true, then congratulations. They are quite a power couple. They are amazing individually and together.”

In a cheeky reply, actor Sushant Singh Rajput “thanked” the mediapersons present at the red carpet for informing him about the apparent wedding. “I don’t know (laughs). This is a really good news. Thank you for informing me. I want to congratulate them. One is among my favourite actors and the other is one of my favourite cricketers. So, for me, it is double joy.”

Actor Taapsee Pannu took the opportunity to take the case of mediapersons, of course lightly. When asked how she would congratulate Anushka and Virat, the actor said, “Let’s first get it confirmed that it is happening. Why are you guys after their lives? Let them get married in peace, and if at all they are getting married, just let them be!”

