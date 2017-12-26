Virushka’s wedding announcement becomes the Golden tweet of the year

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Tuscany. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Tuscany.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s fairytale wedding was undoubtedly one of the most talked about events this year and now the actor’s tweet announcing her marriage to the Indian cricket captain has become the ‘Golden tweet of the year’.

According to a statement by the microblogging site, Anushka’s tweet, which was accompanied by a wedding picture, was the most retweeted post of the year. “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” she had written.

Virat also confirmed their wedding with the similar post along with a different picture. After the official confirmation, the fan pages of both Virat and Anushka were flooded with the photos and videos of their nuptials. But before taking the ‘saat pheras’, the duo exchanged the rings and took vows of standing beside each other in all good and bad of life. The video of their engagement stands as a proof of them being die-hard romantics. In the video, Virat kissed his ladylove and hugged her. The bright smile on the faces of the couple was the one that could not be missed. Just like the wedding, the engagement outfits of Anushka and Virat were designed by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

After all the tiring wedding ceremonies, the couple spent a few days together before returning to the country. Anushka who unlike Virat has been less expressive of her love publicly, for the first time shared a picture of her with husband Virat from the snow-capped mountains. Decked in their woollens and standing close to each other, Virushka looked completely adorable. While we cannot miss Anushka’s bridal Mehendi, Virat’s eyes spoke volumes about their love. Anushka wrote, “In heaven, literally 😇😍”

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017

The happy couple is all set to host a grand reception in Mumbai tonight which will see all the who’s who of Bollywood and the cricket world.

