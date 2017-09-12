Anushka Sharma is all smiles during a TVC shoot, while Virat Kohli has his eyes fixed on her. See photos

Anushka Sharma is in a rumoured relationship with Virat Kohli since past few years. Anushka Sharma is in a rumoured relationship with Virat Kohli since past few years.

Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Anushka Sharma does things her way. While her fans kept looking for reasons why her recent Imtiaz Ali film with Shah Rukh Khan bombed at the box office, she was quick to move on. But we don’t mean she moved on to her next project. Before her upcoming production Pari goes on floors, Anushka took a break and went on a vacation to Sri Lanka with her beau Virat Kohli. While the two kept posting pictures on their Instagram accounts, they strategically avoided posting clicks together. But seeing the backdrop and their look, their fans were quick to guess the two were infact together. And now, the actor-cricketer couple has shot for a brand endorsement, leaving everyone eagerly waiting to watch the TVC.

Few stills that are going viral on their fans pages have both the stars in traditional attire. In one of the pics, while Anushka is looking into the camera, Virat has his eyes fixed on her, making it an adorable capture. On one hand, our Bollywood beauty is flaunting a shy smile, on the other, our handsome cricketer is all lost in the beauty of his lady love.

We are still unclear what this advertisement is about, but as per their fans, it is for a clothing line. The ad shoot took place in Mumbai, and we can only gush looking at their pic together.

While Anushka is yet to accept her relationship publically, Virat has time and again expressed his love through direct and indirect social media posts and messages. When he changed his Instagram display picture with her, it only became clear that the two were only going strong.

Can Anushka also declare her love, please?

