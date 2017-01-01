Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli send New Year wishes to fans from their vacation, watch videos

Although Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are vacationing together and their families are also said to be around, the duo shared New Year wishes in two separate videos. Although Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are vacationing together and their families are also said to be around, the duo shared New Year wishes in two separate videos.

We all know that Bollywood-meets-cricket couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are together in Uttarakhand’s Narendranagar and rang in the New Year together. Ever since they packed their bags for the private holiday, much has been speculating about them in news. And now the couple have shared a video message for their respective fans. Although Anushka and Virat are together at this vacation spot, with reports of their families also being around, the duo shared New Year wishes in two separate videos.

Anushka tweeted a video with the caption, “Happy 2017 you guys !#HappyNewYear”. On the other hand, Virat too shared a video on his Instagram account, around the same time and wrote, “Happy happy happy new year everybody. Kickstart your year with a good deed 😇🙏. God bless all. #positivestart #dogood.”

Also read | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli love story: From love, break-up to engagement rumours

Fans who have been eagerly waiting to see Anushka and Virat in the same frame for a picture or video, have been left disappointed as the much-in-love couple still haven’t officially confirmed their relationship. Although we saw an airport spotted picture of the two and another one where Anushka and Virat are posing with a priest, their followers want more from their vacation.

Check Anushka Sharma’s video sending New Year wishes to her fans here:

Happy 2017 you guys ! 😘. Sorry about the no sound in the last tweet 😂#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/40n6rsGojM — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 1, 2017

Also see the New Year video posted by Virat Kohli:

Ever since they posed with a priest, internet broke with rumours of their engagement. But the two refuted all rumours in their own way. Virat posted a tweet which was re-tweeted by Anushka, dismissing all reports of them getting engaged on January 1 in Uttarakhand’s Narendranagar.

” we aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn’t hide it. Simple… (1/2) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

(2/2)Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

The couple took off to a luxury resort in Uttarakhand after a successful year in their individual professions. While the couple shared pictures and videos from their stay there, rumours of their engagement started doing the rounds after they visited a local ashram.

