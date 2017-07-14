Anushka Sharma’s New York holiday is all about sunny streets, smiling fans and Virat Kohli. See photos

The love-birds, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli happily met and posed with their fans in New York. The love-birds, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli happily met and posed with their fans in New York.

We all know that New York is set to host the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) celebrations, where almost all the biggies of B-town will be present. But more than the celebs leaving from Mumbai and reaching the city, it is a Bollywood-meet-cricket couple and their ‘much-needed break’ which is much in talks. Yes, we are talking about none other than our favorite couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

We first saw some spotted pictures of Anushka and Virat via some fan clubs, on the streets of Now York. We then saw how beautifully Virat Kohli himself shared a selfie with his lady love Anushka and made all their fans happy. The happy picture was captioned as, “Much needed break with my love.” But this is not it. Now we have got a few more clicks of the love-birds, as they happily met and posed with their fans in New York.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seem to be having a good time together in New York City and this quality time was needed for both. While Virat needed a break from his busy schedule of cricket matches, Anushka too is all busy with her upcoming films including her production venture Pari. While her Jab Harry Met Sejal co-star Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting the film, along with the director Imtiaz Ali, Anushka is currently having some gala time with her rumoured beau Virat Kohli.

If only Virat made a red carpet appearance at the IIFA 2017 with Anushka! That would be a lovely treat for fans of Virushka… But until then, see the latest clicks of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from the streets of New York:

Well, both the celebs do have a wide fan following and these photos are a proof.

