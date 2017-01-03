Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli return hand-in-hand from vacation, see pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated New Year together in Uttrakhand. The duo returned from the vacation recently. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated New Year together in Uttrakhand. The duo returned from the vacation recently.

Rumoured lovebirds Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are back from their vacation. Both of them walked hand-in-hand at Dehradun airport and as always Virat looked protective for his lady love Anushka as he dropped her off at the airport. He was snapped wrapping his arms around her shoulder as the fans waited to catch a glimpse of the couple. Later in the day, Anushka was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli return from Uttrakhand. See pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at Dehradun airport. (Photo: APH images) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at Dehradun airport. (Photo: APH images)

Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

A few days back, the much-in-love couple was spotted at Dehradun airport from where they headed to their dreamy destination in the mountains of Uttrakhand to ring in Christmas and New Year together. Anushka-Virat’s private vacation became a hot topic of discussion after a steady stream of photos and videos from their idyllic gateway flowed in. Both of them were seen posing with a priest and their families being present at the destination fuelled the speculations about the two getting engaged in a hush-hush ceremony.

Putting to rest all the speculations, Anushka and Virat both made an official announcement of not getting engaged. Virat wrote on Twitter, “We aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to, we wouldn’t hide it. Simple..” Anushka retweeted Virat’s tweet to refute the rumours. Despite their clarifications, it will be tough for the couple to stop the rumour mills since the fans of the duo are eagerly waiting for the good news of the two getting hitched soon.

” we aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn’t hide it. Simple… (1/2) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat didn’t forget to give their best wishes to their fans on New Year. They shared New Year wishes in two separate videos.

Anushka tweeted a video with the caption, “Happy 2017 you guys !#HappyNewYear”. On the other hand, Virat too shared a video on his Instagram account, around the same time and wrote, “Happy happy happy new year everybody. Kickstart your year with a good deed. God bless all. #positivestart #dogood.”

Happy 2017 you guys ! 😘. Sorry about the no sound in the last tweet 😂#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/40n6rsGojM — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 1, 2017

Happy Happy Happy New Year everybody. Kickstart your year with a good deed. God Bless All 😇😇#PositiveStartpic.twitter.com/e737iInn69 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 1, 2017

See Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli latest pictures from the vacation:

