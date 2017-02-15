Virat Kohli confesses love for Anushka Sharma. What will be Anushka’s answer to Virat now?

Virat Kohli’s tweet makes it clear, Anushka Sharma is his Valentine forever. Now, what does Anushka has to say to this. Virat Kohli’s tweet makes it clear, Anushka Sharma is his Valentine forever. Now, what does Anushka has to say to this.

Virat Kohli has confessed his love for Anushka Sharma. Virat took to Twitter and said it as it is — that Anushka makes his everyday feel like Valentine’s Day. After years of waiting for Anushka and Virat to confess to their relationship, it is a happy, happy day for their fans. But now, the ball is in Anushka’s court. What will be her answer to Virat’s love-filled post?

Anushka and Virat have had the perfect Bollywood love story. She is an actor who is used to winning awards, he is a cricketer who has left the nation clean bowled, and when together, they only win hearts with their adorable chemistry. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one couple to look out for, and well, they have finally made their relationship official, that too a day after Valentine’s Day!

And this came after a break-up, a patch up and calling themselves nothing more than good friends. Virat posted an adorable picture with Anushka with a caption that read, “Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤.” What could be a better beginning of 2017 than this!

Anushka has been quite private about her relationship till now and we just cannot wait for her to talk about it as soon as possible. Recently, the actor made it clear that Virat was not one of the producers of her upcoming film Phillauri. She quashed the rumours on Instagram with a post that read, “I am more than capable of producing and promoting my own films.”

Check out the Instagram post of Virat Kohli for Anushka Sharma.

Anushka and Virat met each other in 2013 when they worked together for a television commercial. They were spotted together at various places and in no time, sparked rumours about dating each other. It appeared that Anushka and Virat were at the cusp of revealing their relationship when they took a vacation together in December and it was quickly dubbed as their engagement. Again, it was Virat who said that they were not getting engaged.

When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli rang the New Year together

Anushka and Virat chose to ring in the New Year, not amid the typical bashes in Mumbai. they flew to the foothills in Uttrakhand and had a quiet New Year celebration in the lap of nature. Later, both of them returned to the Dehradun airport walking hand-in-hand. Like always Virat looked too protective for his lady love Anushka. He was snapped wrapping his arms around her shoulder as the fans waited to catch a glimpse of the couple.

When they stole the limelight at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding

Anushka and Virat made their relationship much evident during the wedding of fellow cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor-model Hazel Keech. The two attended the marriage ceremonies hand-in-hand and even set the dance floor on fire. We just could not get rid of their compatibility and equation.

When Virat gave several surprise visits to Anushka on her films’ sets

Virat also made news whe he gave a surprise visit to Anushka in Sri Lanka when his lady-love was shooting for her film, Bombay Velvet. During Anushka’s Udaipur schedule for Aamir Khan-starrer PK, Virat was again spotted on the sets. This time he was with her to celebrate her 26th birthday.

When Virat was head-over-heels about everything Anushka did in her profession

They made their first public appearance in October 2014, where the two went to watch an Indian Super League game together. But like any other love story, even Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had enough trouble and controversies. During the promotion of NH10 in 2015, the otherwise calm Anushka, got furious when she was repeatedly asked about her relationship with Virat. Later, Virat appreciated Anushka and her film NH 10 on social media. He had tweeted, “Just watched #NH10 and i am blown away. What a brilliant film and specially an outstanding performace by my love @AnshkaSharma. SO PROUD :)”. In reply to this Anushka too posted, “@imVkohli Thank You. So happy.”

Now that Virat has made it public from his side, we are awaiting Anushka’s reply. Please say yes Anushka, pretty please!

