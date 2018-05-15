Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli from the sets of Zero

Anushka Sharma supported Virat Kohli as he played a match against Kings XI Punjab on Monday. Anushka Sharma supported Virat Kohli as he played a match against Kings XI Punjab on Monday.

Anushka Sharma’s latest Instagram story will surely give you couple goals. The actor, who is currently in the US for the shoot of Aanand L Rai’s Zero, made sure to cheer for husband Virat Kohli and his IPL team Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB). RCB played against Kings XI Punjab on Monday and registered another win in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League.

Ever since the eleventh season of IPL has begun, Anushka has made sure to watch Kohli play. And now that the actor could not be there in person, she made sure to watch the match on her phone while sitting in her vanity van. On Monday as RCB battled with Kings XI Punjab, Anushka’s Instagram stories became a delight for every Virushka fan. She posted her reaction on wickets picked by the RCB bowlers, Kohli’s straight drives and RCB winning the match. Earlier in the day, we saw Anushka sporting a t-shirt with Kohli’s name and jersey number written on it. “Come on boys❤️🏏🎈,” read the caption of the photo.

Virat even commented on Anushka’s photo after beating Kings XI Punjab. He wrote, “Yes my love. Indeed we arrived today.” The win was a crucial one for Virat’s team as for making it to the playoffs they need to win all their remaining matches of IPL 2018. The final match of IPL will be played on May 27.

Anushka and Virat celebrated the actor’s birthday together in Bengaluru earlier in the month. The two even posted adorable clicks with special notes for each other. In a recent interview with IANS, the Indian skipper talked about the discomfort which comes along with the public scrutiny of his private life. He said, “The constant public scrutiny about my personal life can become a bit uncomfortable at times. However, I have learnt how to handle it. Celebrities are also normal human beings — just like any other person, and I feel people should let them have their space.”

On the work front, Anushka has Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju releasing on June 29 and she is currently busy filming Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaaga and Aanand L Rai’s Zero.

