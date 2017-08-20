Photos: Anushka Sharma’s date with Virat Kohli in Sri Lanka is winning hearts. Here’s why

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in Sri Lanka and this is what they are busy doing, together. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in Sri Lanka and this is what they are busy doing, together.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli fans go gaga everytime they see their favourite star couple together. And it has to be as the two have been giving some serious relationship goals to all. Well, the latest pictures of the two of them is no different. Especially, since the two of them are doing something special. So far, we have seen them in parties together, shopping and holidaying too but this time they are seen planting a sapling together, in their ongoing vacation in Sri Lanka.

Before talking about the latest pictures of Anushka and Virat, have you checked Virat’s latest Instagram display picture (DP)? If not, do check it right now, as it will make your day a little sweeter!

Presently, Virat is in Sri Lanka as the Indian cricket team will be playing a Test series, 5 One Day Internationals and a Twenty20 series against SL, which means he is likely to be there until September first week and so, Anushka, who is also taking time off from work has accompanied her lover boy for some quality time together. Virat along with his girlfriend Anushka and the Indian team’s coach Ravi Shastri were spotted with the Sri Lankan fans and now, again, thanks to some fan clubs we saw the two together.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli photos go viral in the blink of an eye. Anushka is seen by Virat’s side. This was a special day as she arrived in Sri Lanka the day the Indian cricket team registered their third test victory over Sri Lanka. The time is also a special one for Virat as he is celebrating his 9 years with the Indian cricket team! And all these happy times would have been incomplete without his lady love. Isn’t it?

See the latest photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from Sri Lanka, where they plant a sapling together:

And the screenshot of Virat Kohli’s Instagram DP is also here:

It was just last month when Jab Harry Met Sejal star Anushka ditched IIFA night to enjoy some quality time with beau Virat Kohli.

