Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli was the cynosure of all eyes at BCCI Awards 2018

Anushka Sharma is a loving wife to Virat Kohli and we have no doubts about it. The two give some major couples goals whenever they are spotted together. Virat on Tuesday received the Polly Umrigar Award and proud wife Anushka was seen all smiles at BCCI Awards 2018.

The couple were twinning in blue at the event and fans just cannot get over the photos of Virushka. They were seen hand in hand at the awards gala. Anushka had a big smile on her face when Virat took to the stage to receive his award. During his speech, Virat even said, “My wife is here so makes it more special.”

Virat received the award for his stupendous performance during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

See some super cute photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from BCCI Awards 2018:

Anushka will be next seen in Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan and also in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

