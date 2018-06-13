Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli was the cynosure of all eyes at BCCI Awards 2018

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli give some major couples goals whenever they are spotted together. Virat on Tuesday received the Polly Umrigar Award and proud wife Anushka was seen all smiles at BCCI Awards 2018.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: June 13, 2018 1:16:41 pm
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli recent photos Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were twinning in blue at the event and fans just cannot get over the photos of Virushka.
Related News

Anushka Sharma is a loving wife to Virat Kohli and we have no doubts about it. The two give some major couples goals whenever they are spotted together. Virat on Tuesday received the Polly Umrigar Award and proud wife Anushka was seen all smiles at BCCI Awards 2018.

The couple were twinning in blue at the event and fans just cannot get over the photos of Virushka. They were seen hand in hand at the awards gala. Anushka had a big smile on her face when Virat took to the stage to receive his award. During his speech, Virat even said, “My wife is here so makes it more special.”

Virat received the award for his stupendous performance during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

See some super cute photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from BCCI Awards 2018:

anushka virat Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hand in hand at the event.

 

Anushka will be next seen in Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan and also in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now