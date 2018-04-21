Anushka Sharma is a ‘stunner’ for husband Virat Kohli. See photo

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December last year. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December last year.

With IPL (Indian Premier League) 2018, while the Indian cricket fans are in for some good cricketing experience till May 27 when the final match will be played, the fans of country’s much-loved couple Virushka aka Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are also having a gala time. Reason? The leading lady of Bollywood Anushka cheering for her darling husband and the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore from the stands. Last when we saw the Sui Dhaaga actor sending love to the Indian skipper was in RCB’s first home game of IPL 2018. There she was spotted appreciating Virat’s fielding skills and blew a couple of flying kisses at him during the match.

Well, with so much support coming his way from his ladylove, how can Virat be far from expressing his love? The cricketer took to his Instagram account to share a beautiful photograph with his “stunner” wife Anushka. The caption of the click read, “Such a stunner, Love of my life! ♥️😍 @anushkasharma.” Just like his other posts with Anushka in them, this one too garnered more than 20 lakhs likes and the couple was showered with love and best wishes.

Anushka frequents the cricket stadiums whenever it is Virat leading the men in blue at the home grounds and cheers for team India. This IPL we even saw her bonding with the rival team Kings XI Punjab’s co-owner and actor Preity Zinta at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB won the match against Preity’s team.

See photos of Anushka Sharma cheering for Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma spotted during an IPL match. (PTI Photo) Anushka Sharma spotted during an IPL match. (PTI Photo)

Anushka Sharma cheered for Virat Kohli at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. (BCCI Photo) Anushka Sharma cheered for Virat Kohli at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. (BCCI Photo)

Anushka Sharma was clicked with Preirt Zinta during the IPL match. (PTI Photo) Anushka Sharma was clicked with Preirt Zinta during the IPL match. (PTI Photo)

Anushka Sharma in the stands cheering for RCB. (Source: BCCI) Anushka Sharma in the stands cheering for RCB. (Source: BCCI)

On the work front, Anushka is busy shooting for her next Sui Dhaaga. The film also starring Varun Dhawan is helmed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha director Sharat Katariya. Recently, a new look of Anushka from the sets of the film surfaced on social media. The actor has been given the look of a simpleton in the movie where she essays the role of an embroiderer Mamta.

Anushka Sharma will be seen a simple village girl in her next, Sui Dhaaga. (Photo: Twitter) Anushka Sharma will be seen a simple village girl in her next, Sui Dhaaga. (Photo: Twitter)

Sui Dhaaga will release on September 28.

