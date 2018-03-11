Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making the most of their time together, see photos

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared pictures with each other. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared pictures with each other.

With the BCCI giving Virat Kohli a well-deserved rest after his tour of South Africa, looks like the Indian cricket team captain is making the most of his time with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood-meets-cricket power couple have been the apple of everyone’s eye ever since they tied the knot in Tuscany last year.

Contrary to previous instances, now both Virat and Anushka do not shy away from sharing their love for each other with their countless fans through social media posts. While Virat was all praises for his one and only’s craft in her latest offering Pari, Anushka is the one who gives fans all kinds of relationship goals with her drool-worthy pictures. Or so is the case with Anushka’s latest Instagram photo, check it out here.



Even Virat, for that matter, shared a picture with Anushka today on Twitter and wrote, “Chilling and how! 😎” Recently, on the occasion of International Women’s Day too, Virat posted a glowing tribute to wife Anushka mentioning his wife as the extraordinary woman in his life who is ‘better than equal.’ Earlier this month, Kohli even showed up at the airport to receive Anushka from her trip abroad.

On the work front, while Anushka just came off the production and promotion of her latest horror offering Pari, she is now prepping for her upcoming flick Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan. Virat, on the other hand, led India to ODI, T20 series wins after losing the Test series.

