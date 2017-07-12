Anushka Sharma is Virat Kohli’s ‘love’ giving him his much needed break in New York. See their adorable photo

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending some quality time in New York. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending some quality time in New York.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one couple from the Bollywood and cricket world who have never failed to make a relationship statement whenever together. Now, the two are chilling in New York where Virat has flown to spend the much needed time with his girlfriend Anushka, who is there to attend IIFA 2017. And as happened before, Virat dropped the first selfie from their time together captioning the picture as, “much needed break with my love.” Well, the picture definitely makes us say, ‘aww so cute.’

It was not very long back when Virat began sharing photos and posts confirming his relationship with Anushka. Often he has stated how important the actor is in his life. While Anushka has remained tight lipped and has never really expressed anything about Virat over social media, her confidence while making an appearance with him on any red carpet events show her love. It is interesting how Bollywood and cricket has always blended well. Hazel Keech – Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra are married while Zaheer Khan and Chak De girl Sagarika Ghagte also made their relationship official recently. Now, we are thinking when Virat and Anushka will take their relationship to next level.

Anushka will be attending IIFA 2017, which will happen at MetLife Stadium in New York on July 14-15, and July 16 will witness a closing party of Bollywood’s biggest event. As we spot Anusha and Virat together, we wish to see them walking down the Green Carpet of the IIFA 2017, hand in hand too, just like Anushka accompanies him at the stadiums.

On the work front, Anushka is busy in the promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal and has started working on her next project as a producer called PARI.

