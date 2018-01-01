Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s first picture post wedding is the perfect gift for their fans on New Year

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared first picture from their honeymoon. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared first picture from their honeymoon.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding had broken the internet. And as if that wasn’t enough, their honemoon getaway hogged headlines. But this actor-cricketer couple knows how to grab eyeballs. After their post-wedding pictures also made fans go gaga, the two have now shared an adorable click on Instagram wishing their fans a happy new year. This is their first official picture post-marriage.

In fact, Anushka has an interesting gift on the New Year for her fans. The actor would be announcing the title of her upcoming film with Shah Rukh Khan. The film will also star Katrina Kaif. This is the third film in which Anushka would pair up with Shah Rukh Khan, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai.

A few days back, the two were seen shopping on the streets of Cape Town, South Africa. Anushka and Virat shared the same picture on their individual social media handles with the caption, “Wishing you all a very happy , healthy and prosperous new year ! Love and light to all ❤”

Check out the picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli here:

We even saw a video where Virat was dancing with Shikhar Dhawan. Virat, who is in South Africa to play the first test match there, is spending quality time with Anushka. Post the match, Anushka is expected to fly down to Mumbai and start preparing for Sui Dhaaga, which is being produced by Yash Raj Films. The film will also star Varun Dhawan in the lead role. She also has the post-production work of Pari.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd