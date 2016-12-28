This is what Anushka Sharma is upto at her New Year getaway with beau Virat Kohli, watch video

Actor Anushka Sharma was spotted with her rumoured cricketer boyfriend Virat Kohli at the Dehradun airport recently. Actor Anushka Sharma was spotted with her rumoured cricketer boyfriend Virat Kohli at the Dehradun airport recently.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli should already be declared the couple of 2016. Not because they steal cute glances when in public. Not because they grab all the limelight at weddings they attend hand-in-hand (Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech). It is mostly because without even making their relationship public, they continue to stick together happily giving every other couple love goals. Adding to their appeal is the fact that they chose to ring in the New Year not at some loud Goa party, but at a quiet destination near Dehradun. And we have the first video from their vacation!

News about Anushka and Virat spending December 31 together was confirmed when the were spotted at the Dehradun airport recently. According to reports, the two are currently at their New Year getaway at a luxury destination spa in Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district. We also hear they have their families with them.

Anushka, who loves to share fun videos that give a glimpse of her personal life, has posted another one. But this one is special. This one comes straight from her holiday spot where she is feeding a majestic and beautiful peacock. Though we miss getting a glimpse of Virat in the clip, Anushka seems happy in the lap of nature as she appreciates ‘simple things’ in life. She captioned the video as, “Ultimately, it’s all about cherishing the simple things in life that truly bring peace 😇🙏🏼❤️.”

Check out the video here.

Ultimately, it’s all about cherishing the simple things in life that truly bring peace 😇🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/nQN6GODZuj — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 27, 2016

During Koffee With Karan, Anushka revealed she loves her privacy and stays away from Bollywood parties. And the same thought process appeared to have decided her way of kicking off 2017 as well. Inspiring enough!

