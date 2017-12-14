Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Mumbai reception invite has a very important message attached to it. See photo

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have organised a reception for their friends and colleagues in Mumbai on December 26. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have organised a reception for their friends and colleagues in Mumbai on December 26.

After hosting a perfect wedding of their daughter Anushka Sharma in the picturesque locales of Italy, parents Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ashima Sharma returned to the country late on Wednesday night. Accompanying them was Anushka’s brother and Clean Slate Films co-founder Karnesh Sharma. The Sharma family has returned to Mumbai sans Anushka and soon will be prepping up for her and son-in-law Virat Kohli’s Delhi reception which is scheduled for December 21 at the Durbar Hall, Taj Diplomatic Enclave. The pictures of the invites of Delhi reception have already gone viral on social media.

Also, on Wednesday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt gave Virushka fans a glimpse of the Mumbai reception invites on his Twitter handle. Sharing the photo, Bhatt wrote, “They made it ! Our heartiest congratulations to Anushka & Virat. We pray that this love story goes on forever and ever. Amen !@imVkohli @anushkasharma.” Interestingly, Virat and Anushka have gone environment-friendly with the invite as it has a plant sapling attached to it. Visibly, the couple wants their guests to plant a tree. Well, this sapling on the invitation card reminds us of their planting a sapling together in Sri Lanka earlier in the year.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted planting a sapling together in Sri Lanka. (Source: Instagram) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted planting a sapling together in Sri Lanka. (Source: Instagram)

The newlyweds who tied the knot on December 11 have planned to host a reception for both the cricket and the cinema fraternity in Mumbai on December 26. The who’s who of both the industries are expected to extend their warm greetings to Virat and Anushka at their wedding reception. Also, it is known that after the Delhi reception the couple will shift to their Worli residence in Mumbai.

See photos of Anushka Sharma’s family from Mumbai airport as they return from Italy.

After hosting both the wedding receptions, Anushka and Virat will fly to South Africa where the Indian skipper will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai.

