Abhishek Bachchan, Sridevi, Shahid Kapoor and others wish newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

In a hush-hush ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, Bollywood’s leading lady Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli have finally tied the knot and now, they can officially be called husband and wife. And it is not just fans who are excited with this wedding, Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh have already caught up with the news and are wishing the newlyweds a prosperous future. Here’s what they said:

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Kapoor retweeted his Badmaash Company co-star’s wedding picture and wrote, “So wonderful. Many congratulations to both the families.”

Even Abhishek Bachchan welcomed Virat and Anushka to the club of Bollywood’s married couples and wrote, “Many congratulations to @AnushkaSha.” Actor Rahul Bose shared Virat’s tweet and wrote, “Many many congratulations! Lots of love and best wishes for the future. @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh also expressed his excitement and tweeted, “@AnushkaSharma @imVkohli CONGRATULATIONS!!! Genuinely extremely happy for the two of you. God bless you both always. Have a lovely married life. ❤️❤️🙏🏻.” Kishwer Merchant also shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “Had to just had to post this pic ❤️ Wishing my favourite couple a very happy married life ❤️ This is love ❤️ what a beautiful moment .. won’t be able to get over this pic for a long long time ❤️”

Huma Qureshi wrote, “So happy for you both !! Wishing you a lifetime of joy togetherness love ❤️❤❤@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma.” MOM actor Sridevi wished that Anushka and Virat’s partnership lasts a lifetime, she tweeted, “Congratulations, may this partnership last forever👏👏👏God Bless @anushkasharma @viratkohli.”

