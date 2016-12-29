Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli latest vacation photo have social media abuzz. See video, pics

In the latest picture from the lovebirds’ vacation, we can see Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posing with a priest. In the latest picture from the lovebirds’ vacation, we can see Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posing with a priest.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seem to have decided not to keep their relationship under wraps anymore. The Bollywood-meets-cricket couple is off on a break in Uttarakhand’s Narendranagar and will be ringing in the New Year along with their families. We have been getting a steady stream of photos and videos from their idyllic gateway, some courtesy the stars themselves.

In the latest picture from the lovebirds’ vacation, we can see Anushka and Virat posing with a priest. The picture and the fact that both their families are present at the holiday has given rise to speculation that the two may be getting engaged. Without commenting on the buzz, we can tell you that the couple is enjoying some relaxed moments together. The couple has been tight-lipped about their relationship.

See Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli latest pictures from the lovebirds’ vacation:

The only time Virat spoke about Anushka was when he told off people on social media for trolling her. The actor has had a fruitful year as well. With Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil doing blockbuster business, she is on a career high.

Anushka, who loves to share fun videos that give a glimpse of her personal life, has posted another one. But this one is special. This one comes straight from her holiday spot where she is feeding a majestic and beautiful peacock. Though we didn’t get a glimpse of Virat in the clip, Anushka seems happy in the lap of nature as she appreciates ‘simple things’ in life. She captioned the video as, “Ultimately, it’s all about cherishing the simple things in life that truly bring peace 😇🙏🏼❤️.”

Check out Anushka Sharma’s recent video here:

Ultimately, it’s all about cherishing the simple things in life that truly bring peace 😇🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/nQN6GODZuj — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 27, 2016

And check the latest post from Virat Kohli too:

Merry Christmas everyone. 🎄 🎄 I hope all of you have a great day. 👍 😊 pic.twitter.com/Cs1zAT2ZUM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 25, 2016

The couple was earlier seen at Dehradun airport when they landed for their vacation together. The couple has been making a lot of public appearances together, including the one during Yuvraj Singh’s wedding. Anushka and Virat were also captured on video dancing together.

