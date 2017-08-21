Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tease fans by sharing photos from same location but aren’t seen together

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen wearing the same hat, are standing in the same balcony, and of course there are elephants in the background too. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen wearing the same hat, are standing in the same balcony, and of course there are elephants in the background too.

Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Anushka Sharma knows it well that her fans are in a look out of her pictures from her Sri Lanka holiday. This is because she is vacationing there with beau Virat Kohli, very discretely. Only recently we saw how they went on an eco-friendly date and planted a sapling in the island nation. We got to see their photos together, thanks to their fan pages. Now, the two are teasing their followers in a different way. They have posted pictures clicked at the same location but are not in the same frame. While Anushka shared on her Instagram post four days back, we now know why her day was ‘spent well’. That’s because Virat was there by her side at that time. The cricketer has also shared a post of his ‘recent day out’ from the same location and we are super excited.

Virat, in his latest post is seen at the same location as his lady love Anushka. The similarities in both their posts are so much that we just could not help ourselves from establishing connections. Yes, the two are seen wearing the same hat, are standing in the same balcony, and of course there are elephants in the background too.

Virat shared the post with caption, “Recent day out around these gentle giants! 😇😇 Such innocence and playfulness was blissful to see. 🐘🐘,” while Anushka had written, “A day spent with elephants … is a day spent well ! 🐘💜.”

Anushka and Virat have always gone the different way when it is about vacationing. While the entire film industry celebrated IIFA in New York recently, these two were on their own in the same city, away from the arch lights. Now, their Lankan holiday is also on the same lines.

The fans of Anushka and Virat go gaga every time they see their favourite star couple together. Presently, Virat is in Sri Lanka as the Indian cricket team will be playing a test series, 5 one day internationals and a Twenty20 series against SL. This means he is likely to be there until September first week and so. Anushka, who is also taking time off from work has accompanied her lover boy there. After the release of her latest Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka will soon begin work on Pari.

