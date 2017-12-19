Newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in New Delhi. See photos

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all smiles in the new pictures. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all smiles in the new pictures.

Newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have landed in New Delhi two days ahead of their wedding reception. After an intimate nuptial in Italy, the actor and cricketer have come back to India to finish the rest of the wedding festivities. Some pictures of the two spending quality time with their close family members have gone viral on social media. While Virat is sporting a traditional Sherwani, Anushka looks like a rose in her bright pink suit.

While their Delhi reception is going to be a private affair, their Mumbai reception would be star-studded with celebrities from Bollywood and Cricket world coming under one roof to bless the couple. Celebs like Mahesh Bhatt, Kunal Kohli, Jacqueline Fernandez and many others have already shared the look of their reception invitation card.

Anushka and Virat got married at a private ceremony in Italy. The wedding was attended by close family and a few friends.

The actor and the cricketer announced their wedding on Twitter with a beautiful picture and along with it they thanked their well-wishers for always supporting them in their journey. The couple will soon be shifting to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai once they return from Delhi, read a statement by Yash Raj Films.

Post the ceremonies and celebration, the two will head to South Africa and by the end of January, Anushka would join Varun Dhawan on the sets of her next project Sui Dhaga, produced by Yash Raj Films.

