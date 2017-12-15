Anushka Sharma shares first photo from her honeymoon with Virat Kohli, says she is ‘in heaven’

Anushka Sharma shared an adorable click with husband Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma shared an adorable click with husband Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kolhi recently gave us major awe-inspiring moments with their Italian destination wedding. And even before their fans could stop raving about the oh-so-adorable nuptial, Anushka did something that made us go awww. The Bollywood actor, who has never really opened up about Virat, finally posted a photo on her Instagram handle, and it truly makes up for our wait to know what’s happening in the lives of the newlyweds.

Anushka, who is currently holidaying near Italy with Virat, shared a click from the snowcapped mountains of Europe. Decked in their woollens and standing close to each other, Virushka look completely adorable. While we cannot miss Anushka’s bridal mehendi, Virat’s eyes speak volumes about their love. Anushka wrote, “In heaven , literally 😇😍” and we know what she means. Yes, we can feel that love too!

Anushka and Virat, earlier in the day, also posted a thank you note for their wedding planners Shaadi Squad. “The people responsible for making the most memorable occasion of our lives peaceful and beyond beautiful 🙏 – our lovely wedding planners @shaadisquad” they wrote.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding in Tuscany, Italy on Monday in the presence of close family and friends. They later officially announced it through Twitter leaving the entire nation shocked and thrilled. While their families have returned to India, the two are still holidaying in Europe.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd