From Anushka Sharma’s mehendi to Virat Kohli’s haldi, here’s a glimpse of ceremonies before Virushka tied the knot

What is an Indian wedding without ceremonies like Haldi, Mehendi or Sangeet? Any Indian wedding, despite the destination, is incomplete without such ceremonies that help the groom and bride’s families bond and make some memories. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding was nothing different.

While everything was kept under wraps, the two did not fail to keep the Indian feel of their wedding intact. In the span of four days, Anushka and Virat both enjoyed different Indian ceremonies including Haldi and Mehendi.

On many fan pages, some videos of Virat Kohli’s wedding ceremonies are going viral. In the videos, we can see Virat blushing as his relatives are applying Haldi on his face. In the background, you hear loud Punjabi songs, which gives you a feeling that even though the wedding took place in Italy, the feel of it was quite Bollywood-ish and Indian. Virat also posed with relatives for pictures.

In other sets of photos, Anushka glows bright as sunshine wearing Sabyasachi attire for her mehendi. In fact, the cutest moment was when both Anushka and Virat posed together for camera flaunting their mehendis.

The two were dating each other since a long time, and it is interesting how Virushka took the decision to tie the knot when they are at the peak of their careers, which is a rare sight when it comes to both the industries.

We wish the couple a happy married life ahead.

