Anushka Sharma missed IIFA 2017 but her New York vacay is still on. Here’s all that she’s been upto, ditching her Bollywood friends, see photos

Anushka Sharma is having a gala time in her style with her beau Virat Kohli, whom she is holidaying with on New York. Anushka Sharma is having a gala time in her style with her beau Virat Kohli, whom she is holidaying with on New York.

The IIFA night was a star studded affair and we all witnessed that, but Anushka Sharma who is very much in the New York City, gave the glam night a miss. Well, she is quite busy doing things her way and we know that by all the images the actor’s fan clubs have been sharing. She is having a gala time in her style with her beau Virat Kohli, whom she is holidaying with, and a proof of it even Virat gave by posting am adorable selfie with her recently.

Anushka Sharma, bagged the trophy at IIFA last year for Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, but decided to ditch the award night this year. Though she is in New York City, she has decided to make some memories with her boyfriend Virat Kohli. The latest post by the actor also shows her having some fun time with a childhood friend. Looks like she is making the best of her NYC vacation.

While Anushka shared a picture with her girl friend and captioned it, “True friendship transcends time and distance 💕 #NewYork #childhoodfriend,” some fan clubs too gave us a few more clicks of the actor. We had even seen Anushka captured with Virat at a grocery store and their image broke the internet. We wonder if her click with her bestie is taken by Virat, but we miss to see the two love-birds in one frame on Anushka’s Instagram page, as she prefers to keep her personal life away from media glare.

Anushka and Virat have been walking the streets of NYC, doing some shopping together and spending a lot of time too. They definitely make an adorable couple and all their pictures are a proof of that. Anushka has ditched Shah Rukh Khan too and is not promoting her film Jab Harry Met Sejal, which SRK is busy doing all alone right now.

While Virat Kohli himself shared a selfie with his lady love Anushka and made all their fans happy, as the caption read, “Much needed break with my love,” we really wish Anushka too to post a reply for Virat, making her fans more happy.

Here are all the latest photos from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s New York holiday:

Well, all these clicks are certainly giving us some vacation goals!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd