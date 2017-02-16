Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli fans, their new selfies will make you drop a beat. See pics

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli have had the perfect Bollywood love story. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli have had the perfect Bollywood love story.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s match is fixed! Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and their love story is the talk of the hour. Though this Bollywood-meets-cricket couple is rumoured to be dating for a long while now, it was only a day after Valentine’s Day that Virat put all rumours to rest and confessed his love for Anushka.

Virat posted on social media, “Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤. @anushkasharma.” Along with the post, he also shared a picture with the beautiful Anushka.

However, it seems, Virat and Anushka went on a selfie spree for new images of this much-in-love couple have inundated fan clubs, and all of them are equally adorable.

In one of the pictures, we see Virat and Anushka at the same location as the earlier shared pic. In another picture, they can be seen posing with fans.

Anushka and Virat have had the perfect Bollywood love story. She is an actor who is used to winning awards, he is a cricketer who has left the nation clean bowled, and when together, they only win hearts with their adorable chemistry. And there is no doubt about this!

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is busy with her second production, Phillauri, in which she is also starring. Phillauri is the love story of a ghost, and its first song, Dum Dum, starring Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh, is out too.

Anushka had to recently swat away rumours that Virat was co-producing Phillauri.

