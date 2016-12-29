Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to get engaged on January 1? Here’s some exclusive info

A lot of reports and speculation are doing the rounds that this Bollywood-meets-cricket couple Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli might get engaged on January 1, 2017. A lot of reports and speculation are doing the rounds that this Bollywood-meets-cricket couple Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli might get engaged on January 1, 2017.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are getting engaged? Well, we are sure you are not reading this for the first time. A lot of reports and speculation are doing the rounds that this Bollywood-meets-cricket couple, who are off on a break in Uttarakhand’s Narendranagar and will be ringing in the New Year along with their families, might get engaged on January 1, 2017. But when indianexpress.com tried to confirm the news from Yash Raj Film (YRF), under whose banner Anushka has given many hits, they clearly rubbished the reports.

“No, the reports of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s engagement is just not true and there are no such plans of the duo to our knowledge,” said a source. No confirmation could be received from the much-in-love couple. We have been getting a steady stream of photos and videos from their idyllic gateway, some courtesy the stars themselves.

We also have the exclusive picture of the Sultan actor Anushka, as she performed a ritual in Dehradun. Earlier, we saw a picture where Anushka and Virat were seen posing with a priest.

See Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s other latest pictures from the vacation:

Also, as both their families are present at the holiday, the speculation of engagement was to be expected. Reports even said that Amitabh Bachchan and Ambanis are heading to Dehradun and will be a part of the engagement ceremony.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli latest vacation photo have social media abuzz.

Anushka, who loves to share fun videos that give a glimpse of her personal life, also posted one from the vacation. She can be seen feeding a majestic and beautiful peacock. Though we didn’t get a glimpse of Virat in the clip, Anushka seems happy in the lap of nature as she appreciates ‘simple things’ in life. She captioned the video as, “Ultimately, it’s all about cherishing the simple things in life that truly bring peace 😇🙏🏼❤️.”

Check out Anushka Sharma’s recent video here:

Ultimately, it’s all about cherishing the simple things in life that truly bring peace 😇🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/nQN6GODZuj — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 27, 2016

The couple was earlier seen at Dehradun airport when they landed for their vacation together.

The couple has been making a lot of public appearances together, including the one during Yuvraj Singh’s wedding and Manish Malhotra’s birthday bash.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was also spotted at Dehradun. Fans can’t help but guess he was probably there to attend the rumoured engagement of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two actors have not formally been in any pictures together yet. We hope to hear the best of news along with the sweetest of photos in the coming year.

