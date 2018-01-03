Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Cape Town diaries in photos

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Cape Town moments are too cute for words. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Cape Town moments are too cute for words.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making the most of their time in Cape Town, South Africa. The two have been seen street shopping, dancing and spending some amazing moments together. Now, in the new set of pictures, we see Anushka smiling bright for the camera with Virat, and giving perfect company to the newly weds is Virat’s close friend and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan along with his family. YRF’s official Instagram handle shared the pics. In another picture, Anuhska and Virat can be seen posing together.

Earlier in the day, Virat took to Twitter and shared the latest selfie with Anushka. But more than appreciating the scenic beauty of Cape Town, it was his adorable words for his wifey dear which caught our eyes. “Cape Town is such a beautiful place anyways, and even more beautiful with my one and only!” the Indian skipper wrote.

Anushka and Virat got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. They broke the news of their wedding on Twitter and went on to become the most trending celebrity couple of the year. The two, after honeymooning in the snow-clad mountains of Europe, celebrated their togetherness with family and friends in Delhi and Mumbai.

Yesterday, the couple was also spotted spending good time with Akshay Kumar, who was holidaying in Cape Town during the New Year’s week. While Akshay has returned to Mumbai, Anushka is expected to comeback post Virat’s test match with South Africa. This would be the first match for Virat post wedding. Anushka is expected to begin shooting for Sui Dhaaga as soon as she comes back to the town, apart from the post-production work on Pari.

