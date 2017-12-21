Shoojit Sircar and Vir Das have a befitting reply to MLA who questioned Anushka-Virat’s patriotism

Shoojit Sircar and Vir Das support Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli over BJP MLA comment. Shoojit Sircar and Vir Das support Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli over BJP MLA comment.

After a Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya got offended with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s dreamy Italy wedding and called them ‘unpatriotic’ for marrying in Italy and not India, people from Bollywood fraternity turned up in support of the newlyweds. Pink director Shoojit Sircar said the next time the “unpatriotic” Virat will hit a six in the cricket ground it will be in the name of that BJP MLA.

Shoojit took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Next time @imVkohli hits his unpatriotic 1st sixer out of the park it will be in the name of that patriotic MLA.” Not only Shoojit, comedian-actor Vir Das also mocked the MLA and called him an ‘MLA of no consequence’. He tweeted, “Ok. New rule. Anytime an MLA of no consequence says something incredibly ignorant and stupid…the news channels that carry it and make it trend are fined money. What say?”

Next time @imVkohli hits his unpatriotic 1st sixer out of the park it will be in the name of that patriotic MLA. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) December 20, 2017

Ok. New rule. Anytime an MLA of no consequence says something incredibly ignorant and stupid…the news channels that carry it and make it trend are fined money. What say? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 20, 2017

Anushka and Virat tied the knot on December 11 in Tuscany. The wedding of the couple took the country into a frenzy and everyone went gaga over the photos of the newlyweds to an extent that their nuptial was addressed as ‘Wedding Of The Year’. Also, the couple on Wednesday extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their Delhi reception on December 21. The photos of their meeting were shared on the official Twitter handle of PMO India.

“Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding,” tweeted the Prime Minister’s Office. After holidaying in the snow-capped mountains, Virushka returned to India on Tuesday and some pictures of the two spending quality time with their close family members went viral on social media.

#WATCH Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met PM Narendra Modi today to extend wedding reception invitation. pic.twitter.com/JZBrVLlkEJ — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017

Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding. pic.twitter.com/sFP52DCJH3 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 20, 2017

Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening to extend Wedding Reception Invitation. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding. pic.twitter.com/lj0uR1xVHv — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 20, 2017

Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. PM congratulated them on their wedding. pic.twitter.com/pxsQKcW6dW — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 20, 2017

Anushka and Virat have organised their wedding reception at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi for friends and family and the duo has planned one in Mumbai for both the cricket and the Bollywood industry on December 26.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd