Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli watch Avengers Infinity War

Anushka Sharma, who turned 30 on Tuesday, recently went on a movie date with her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli. Videos of the couple walking into a Bengaluru mall to watch the Marvel film are going viral on fan pages. According to some social media posts, the duo also had the company of Virat’s entire IPL team.

On his wife Anushka’s birthday, Virat in an adorable post wrote, “Happy B’day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you ♥️.”

Anushka also shared a post on her birthday, expressing her wish of opening an animal shelter outside Mumbai for stranded animals. She also asked fans for support and advice.

In the post, Anushka wrote, “We are truly blessed being born as humans. We have a voice to speak up, we have fundamental rights, we can ask for justice, we have families, near and dear ones to love us and take care of us. Now think about the animals…

Think about how they live, how they are treated, think about their rights, think if they are treated fairly? And what’s worse, even if they aren’t being treated well, they have no means of doing anything about it and that’s where we have to come in as humans who stand up for all living beings. It is our responsibility. The whole purpose of being the strongest species is to look out for the welfare of all those, not so strong ones around us, so that we truly can give back to our great Mother Earth and live harmoniously.

I was deeply moved by something His Holiness, The Dalai Lama said and his words have stayed with me since then. It incepted an idea deep within me and has propelled me to act on my thoughts of working for animals and trying to make the world a better place for them. His Holiness had said, “Life is as dear to a mute creature as it is to a man. Just as one wants happiness and fears pain, just as one wants to live and not die, so do other creatures.” On my birthday, in my own little way, I’m starting something that will give our fellow living beings equal rights, equal care and equal love.

I’m building an animal shelter just outside Mumbai – a home for those animals that are stranded, left to fend for themselves, have to brave harsh surroundings. A home where they will be cared for, loved, protected and nurtured.

This has been my calling for years now and my dream is finally coming true. I will seek your time, support and advice to make this home a place that looks after fellow living beings with utmost care and compassion – all in due course of time. Until then, I seek your blessings and your prayers.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a very intimate and surprise wedding in Tuscany last December. After their European getaway, the two returned to work early this year. Anushka has Zero and Sui Dhaga lined up this year. Virat, on the other hand, is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL season.

