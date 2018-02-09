Anushka Sharma’s father gifts son-in-law Virat Kohli a book on relationships

Virat Kohli got the best gift from Anushka Sharma’s father. Virat Kohli got the best gift from Anushka Sharma’s father.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are married for almost two months now and still, we can’t get over this cute couple. She goes gaga when he hits a century on the cricket field and he reminds his fans of wifey’s upcoming Bollywood release Pari. Whatever they do, catches the attention of their million fans. It is not only fans who are showering the newlywed celebrity couple with a lot of blessings and love. It is Anushka’s father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma who has expressed his love for daughter Anushka and son-in-law Virat recently.

Reports suggest that Anushka’s father bought a book of poems for Virat who is an admirer of poetry. Smokes And Whiskey, a book by Tejaswini Divya Naik is a collection of 42 poems on relationships. Ajay with wife Ashima (Anushka’s mother) attended the book launch event of Naik’s book and got an autographed copy of it for Virat who is currently in South Africa for a series. Virat and Anushka’s fondness for poetry was much evident in the gift their wedding guests took back home. The couple decided on gifting copies of Sufi poet Rumi’s anthology to people who came for their wedding.

Anushka Sharma’s father gets the book autographed by the author. (Source: Twitter) Anushka Sharma’s father gets the book autographed by the author. (Source: Twitter)

Anushka’s father Ajay Kumar Sharma and mother Ashima Sharma at a book launch event. Anushka’s father Ajay Kumar Sharma and mother Ashima Sharma at a book launch event.

Anushka and Virat walked down the aisle on December 11, 2017, in Italy. The wedding was a private affair followed by grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. For their honeymoon, Virat and Anushka went to South Africa where the Indian skipper had to play a series against the Proteas. Anushka returned to India alone to resume work on Aanand L Rai’s Zero and promote her home production Pari.

The popularity of Anushka and Virat is such that even the rumours of them coming together in the next season of Koffee With Karan has left their fans excited.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd