Anushka Sharma cheering for husband Virat Kohli as he scores a ton is beyond adorable

Every time Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli do something cute for each other, fans fall in love with them all over again. What made us revisit the cutesy moments of Virushka is Sui Dhaaga’s actor latest Instagram posts. The doting wife Anushka was elated with husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s performance in India’s first ODI with South Africa in Durban on Thursday. The skipper scored a ton and led his team to a six-wicket victory in the game. He even got the Man of the Match award.

In the photos which we saw in Anushka’s Instagram story, the actor cheered for her beloved husband and was all praise for the man he is. Clearly, Anushka was a proud wife as Virat scored his first century in South Africa. This was Virat’s 33rd ton in 50-over cricket. Well, if you think it is only Anushka who is a hopeless romantic then you might have missed Indian skipper’s gesture when he reached his 150-runs against the Proteas in Centurion Test match.

As soon as the cricketer reached the landmark, he removed his helmet and kissed the wedding ring that he wears around his neck in a chain. Virat professed his affection for his ladylove and credited his performance on the cricket field to Anushka. Isn’t it cute? Virat will play his last match in South Africa on February 24 and we are eagerly waiting to see the adorable couple back together soon.

The couple who is head over heels in love with each other tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy. The duo returned to India and organised two grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for friends and family. Post the wedding festivities, Anushka accompanied Virat to South Africa for the test series and was present in the stands cheering for him on Day 1 of the first test match in Cape Town.

On the work front, Anushka is prepping up for her next Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan. Her first look pictures from the sets of the film made headlines as she looked almost unrecognisable in her de-glam avatar. Also, her home production Pari is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 2.

