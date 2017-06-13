Anushka Sharma video songs: Hindi songs of the beautiful actress from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Band Baaja Baaraat

From sporting some cool Manish Malhotra outfits to tapping her foot on The Break Up song, Anushka Sharma made sure you take note of her. From sporting some cool Manish Malhotra outfits to tapping her foot on The Break Up song, Anushka Sharma made sure you take note of her.

In her short career span, Anushka Sharma has displayed an interesting mix of spontaneity and confidence in her on-screen portrayal of modern women. Her face lights up a scene, making them fresh and appealing. So it was no wonder when Karan Johar cast her as this sprightly Alizeh in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil opposite industry’s ruling heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. From sporting some cool Manish Malhotra outfits to tapping her foot on The Break Up song, Anushka made sure you take a note of her. Anushka was a delight to watch in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Thanks to Karan, the audience got to Anushka dance on some of the coolest numbers including Cutie Pie and The Break Up Song.

Still, Anushka’s tryst with dance goes back to her first film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi when a tall, rangy Anushka stole the limelight from Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dance Pe Chance Mar Le’. From there on, Anushka went on to impress us with her several hit dance numbers in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Band Baaja Baaraat. The actor made sure she shined with her cabre dance number ‘Mohabbat buri bimari’ in Bombay Velvet that tanked at the box office. Anushka and Ranveer’s sparkling chemistry in song ‘Pehli baar’ in Dil Dhadakne Do was its highlight. Shot in a small room, the song heavily relies on the charm of both actors and they sure disappoint you. Anushka and Ranveer, together are a delight to watch in another song ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi ‘ from their first film together Band Baaja Baaraat.

Chek out some popular songs of Anushka Sharma here

The Breakup Song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Girls Like To Swing from Dil Dhadakne Do

Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai Song from Sultan

Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Ainvayi Ainvayi from Band Baaja Baaraat

We hope to see the actor in more such dance numbers.

